Editor:
On behalf of Challenge Aspen and Aspen Public Radio, we would like to thank everyone who attended our free virtual event on March 3 featuring the NPR “All Things Considered” host, Mary Louise Kelly, who spoke about her life, work, and adapting to hearing loss as an audiojournalist.
“You can do just about anything you want to do,” said Mary Louise Kelly during our discussion — a powerful reminder that together, with understanding, empathy, and inclusion, each of us has the ability to redefine our limits.
It’s truly been an honor to partner together on two virtual events for our community. While our collective missions may be different, every day our two nonprofits work hard to enable voices across our valley to be heard, and to spark inspiration and conversation.
We hope to have a recording of this event available soon, and we wish everyone a safe and healthy spring season. Thank you again for the community’s support of this event.
Tammy Terwelp
Aspen Public Radio
Garry Schalla
Challenge Aspen