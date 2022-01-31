Editor:
The Aspen Daily News performed a public service by publishing M. John Fayhee’s detailed reporting about our congresswoman, Lauren Boebert.
However, one of the main themes of the article, the number of bills sponsored by the Congresswoman, is greatly misleading. Aside from the stark reality that Nancy Pelosi’s partisan control of Congress makes it nearly impossible for Republicans to advance any legislation, it assumes more laws, regulations and rules are a good thing in and of itself. This reflects, in part, the activist pro-government growth view of Boebert’s progressive opponents. There is far more to being our representative than simply sponsoring legislation. Visit her website boebert.house.gov and see how much she does and is doing. Contrast it with the website of U.S. Sen. Hickenlooper, which is devoid of details.
I have found Congresswoman Boebert to be accessible and responsive. Last fall, my wife and I had lunch with the congresswoman, near the Capitol. We were impressed that she wore a beeper so she could respond to any call for a vote on the House floor.
I hope the Aspen Daily News will continue in-depth reporting on our elected representatives between now and the November elections. Similar reporting on Sen. Bennett, who is so little heard from, would be a great public service.
Thomas J. Baker
Chairman Pitkin County Republicans