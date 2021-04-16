Editor:
Chauvin didn’t murder George Floyd. Floyd was clearly resisting and a serious threat.
Semi-automatic assault weapons have not increased the incidence and severity of mass shootings. The “big lie” is true.
Racial prejudice no longer exists.
The Confederate flag looked great in the halls of Congress.
Totalitarianism and its communist ideals have overtaken our democracy ...
The above ridiculous assertions, along with the content of a March 29 letter, echo the willful ignorance and incomplete analysis offered by armchair commentators sitting there with blinders in place. Opinions that are morally, intellectually, ethically, insulting and repugnant.
Jeff Finesilver
Carbondale