Editor:
As a Montana rancher that has lived with wolves for the last 20-plus years, let me address some of the propaganda coming from the wolf advocate camp. Some of you are about to or have already entered into the abyss known as your time between wolf introduction and a wolf hunting season. Wolf advocates have a hard time telling the whole truth. They never talk about livestock depredations from the time before Montana had a hunting season, before ranchers were allowed to shoot any wolf seen as a threat to our cattle or before Wildlife Services started full problem pack removals.
They only talk about confirmed livestock depredations after we were allowed these tools. Research has shown confirmed livestock depredations only make up one in five to one in 15 of the total depredations you will have. You won’t hear about years like 2009 when Montana had 524 wolves and over 300 confirmed livestock depredations, and if you trust science another 1,500 to 4,500 unconfirmed depredations; 2009 was a year where 38% of our wolf packs were caught being involved in killing livestock.
Today we have hunting, trapping, the ability to shoot any wolf in our pasture and wildlife services tries to remove entire problem packs. With all those tools, wolf advocates use these numbers. Tools you may never have. As for your elk populations, look to Yellowstone — cut in half. My local hunting district now kills 40% less elk.
As for wolves having numerous benefits, there have been none. Good luck.
Bob Rowland
Ovando, Mont.