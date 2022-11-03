Editor:
I’m a Republican who supports Becky Moller for Garfield County clerk and recorder. Moller is qualified for the job, plus her opponent is a member of the party of election deniers. I want a county clerk who will run a fair election.
I also support Aron Diaz for Garfield County treasurer. For one thing, both former county treasurers (Republican Karla Bagley and Democrat Virginia Chamberlain) endorse Diaz.
Among Diaz’ qualifications, he holds a master’s degree in public administration. His opponent’s main qualification seems to be her experience as Garfield County Republican chair, and that the three-member Garfield County commissioners appointed her to the treasurer’s position after Bagley resigned. Aron Diaz is the most qualified candidate for the Garfield County treasurer job.
Lynn “Jake” Burton
Glenwood Springs