Editor:
As a full-time resident of Missouri Heights, I am in full support of the Ascendigo education facility to have a permanent home in my backyard to continue their selfless commitment to the autistic community.
A few matters of concern regarding the “nonprofit” Keep Missouri Heights Rural.
I received a solicitation in my mailbox from KMOHR. They paid for a bulk postage mailing but failed to address each mailing to circulate back through USPS for delivery. These solicitations were placed by volunteers into hundreds of Missouri Heights mailboxes. Do I respect the opinions and concerns of my neighbors on this matter? Yes. Do I want a random neighbor opening my mailbox to see federally protected information? No.
Upon numerous requests to the registered agent of KMOHR, it appears transparency and accountability is not applicable to KMOHR. There is no IRS record of a nonprofit corporation named: Keep MO Heights Rural. They have raised $20,745 from my neighbors for their opposition cause via GoFundMe.
Two days prior to the KMOHR site tour protest, my Nextdoor account was disabled by a protester that is also a member of our HOA Board and an admin for Nextdoor. If you think differently and express an opinion other than KMOHR, you will be deleted.
KMOHR demands transparency from Ascendigo, yet KMOHR is hiding behind a law firm. I’m thankful I didn’t donate. Renting a crane to raise a large opposition sign during a protest in front of elected officials isn’t money well spent.
Michelle Ferguson-Cook
Carbondale