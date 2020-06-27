Editor:
Thank you to the sheriff’s department, Jamie and the Gang at Mountain Grill for supplying ice for “A great place to have a great meal.” Thank you to the Grog Shop for supplying ice and to Mike Haysfield at the Aspen Store as well as City Market for supplying water for the camp. A special thanks to Mona Lisa and her daughter for the hot food donation. Thank you to Matthew Fransen for the can goods donation and thanks to Lee Mulcahy for the propane, cookware and building materials.
Thank you to Sarah McNamara for the help and support, as well as Kate at Mind Springs. And a very special thanks to those who have hired us for Local Labor 970-456-3638, helping us to make a living in this state of emergency when the jobs are virtually nonexistent. And a thanks again to the lady who provided us with a solar panel to charge our devices. A generator or solar panels would be helpful if anyone has one to lend us.
Troop at the “Intercept Lot” encampment