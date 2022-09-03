Editor:
It is this time of year, the transition between summer to fall, when being the parent of kids is incredibly stressful. Yet, as someone who walks through and helps out the Aspen Youth Center, I am so appreciative that upper elementary age through high school kids have a safe, free and fun place to spend their after-school (and school holiday) hours with caring adults.
The Aether Games fundraiser is approaching quickly (Sept. 10 at Rio Grande Park) and there is no better way to see what I mean than to participate, help out or watch how the efforts of this amazing community asset play out (no pun intended). Thank you so much AYC staff for everything you provide to the kids of this valley and their parents!
Georgina Levey
Aspen