Editor:
There are several organizations that have labeled the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport as “the most dangerous airport in the U.S.” This is primarily because our valley over the past 55 years has had almost as many crashes: 50.
That record cannot be attributed to the airport. Aspen may be the destination, but not the cause. The airport itself is run efficiently. It has an excellent runway, good lighting and skilled control-tower operators. The source of our problem lies mainly with our location in the heart of the Rockies. At high altitude, air conditions, especially in narrow valleys, can be unpredictable and dangerous. Winds are squirrelly, especially near ridges. Moisture can be very variable: rain here, sleet or snow there.
I know. I have been flying for more than 60 years and most of it has been in mountainous terrain. If we are going to improve safety for our airport, we do not need to focus on just the airport, but rather the weather, the mountains and the valleys nearby, within a 30- or 40-mile radius.
If we can look at our airport as part of a much larger, vibrant system, and develop a greater understanding of the whole area, I believe we will have a better, safer airport.
Perhaps it would behoove a future airport authority to require all pilots flying into and out of Aspen to take a course in “Roaring Fork Destination Flying.” This course could cover many subjects, including:
—Loss of power and performance at high altitude.
—Difficulty in seeing other aircraft against a backdrop of snow or dark spruce trees, etc.
—The unusual dangers of landing one way and taking off the other way, all on the same runway.
—Typical patterns in the air to and from the airport, and also coming to and from our multiple valleys, as well as deviations.
Also, if an airport authority could establish a maximum size for commercial carriers and a maximum number of landings per day for private planes, we could establish, once and for all, the right size airport for its very limited footprint, which is only 575 acres — 1/60th the size of DIA.
All of these suggested ideas fall under the No. 1 stated goal of the appointed ASE Vision Committee, which was (and still is) safety. To date, nothing has been offered to help make flying into our valley any safer. I hope thinking about our airport more as a part of a much larger flying area, and not just as a destination, could be a start.
John McBride
Aspen