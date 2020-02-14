A Semple endorsement Feb 14, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:Lorenzo Semple is the handsomest columnist.Joyce SempleLos Angeles, Calif. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Most Read Articles Images ArticlesGodes: Glenwood Springs is in a fight to save its community, economy and soulHigh country travel on lockdown due to snowAspen Institute at center of Bloomberg comment controversyIn aftermath of vehicular collision with traffic light, CDOT explores options for AspenGarfield County coroner releases cause of death for 5-year-old girlNonprofit created to counter support for larger airport in AspenMaroon Bells’ popularity could result in new reservation systemCity of Aspen seeks direction on short-term rental policiesExtended Aspen Snowmass chairlift hours begin SaturdayLooking at the bigger picture Images Latest News Aspen Airport plane crash: weather, instruments cited in preliminary report Expelled Basalt High School student charged with multiple felonies ‘State of the Village’ report continues to bring Snowmass part-timers into the local fold New York Times correspondent Carl Hulse to appear tonight at Pitkin County Library City of Aspen seeks direction on short-term rental policies Singer-saxophonist Curtis Stigers to perform at Jazz Aspen Snowmass Cafe In Basalt, the election fun has just begun Garfield County coroner releases cause of death for 5-year-old girl