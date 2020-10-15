On Monday, a former full-time, salaried Aspen Daily News photographer filed a lawsuit against the paper in federal court, as was detailed in reporting in today’s edition of The Aspen Times.
The situation is a difficult one. Typically, a lawsuit of this nature would be considered newsworthy — however, how does one separate oneself from any bias in covering a lawsuit in which one’s own organization and leadership are named as the defendants?
The answer, it became clear, is one does not. But that doesn’t mean silence is the appropriate response, either.
The wild allegations outlined in the language of the Aspen Daily News’ former employee’s lawsuit left us flabbergasted. While we have no interest in litigating the details of a suit in the court of public opinion, we do stand by the decisions made during an impossibly difficult time wrought by a pandemic.
Acting in good faith, we stand by those decisions.
That said, we do feel remorseful that there was, as evidenced by the allegations being made by that former employee, a breakdown in communications that has resulted in the current situation. We are, however, steadfast in both our resolve and optimism that a resolution is feasible in the matter.