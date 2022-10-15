Editor:
Thank you to all who helped make the Woody Creek flu shot clinic on Oct. 12 a success. It would not have happened, been fun or effective without the support of Fidel Duke, the skill and time of Laurie, Bari and Brenda of Community Health Services, Inc., the space at the Aspen Outfitting Co. offered by Jerrod and hosted by Kirstin, the smiles and helping hands of Helen and Stephanie, everyone who spread the word about the offering, and most of all thanks to all those who showed up and bared their arms to boost our community’s immunity against the flu. Best wishes to all these fine people and to all of you for a happy and healthy late fall and winter.
Peg O’Brien
Woody Creek