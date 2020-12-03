Editor:
I agree that the way Aspen’s city council functions requires a heck of a lot of time. So here’s what I propose. Each member of Aspen’s city council, including the mayor, should be paid $50,000 a year and given the use of a studio apartment (one each) in an APCHA project for the term of their service, rent free. In exchange, they should be locked together in a room in city hall for 60 hours a week and prohibited from engaging in any other employment until their terms expire.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen