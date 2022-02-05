Editor:
We should be ashamed. We’re sleepwalking as a nation with a sleepwalking president. Note, “somnambulism is characterized by: Incomplete arousal occurring during NREM sleep, usually during the earlier third of the night. The ability or inability to recall dream content. Simple or complex movements that are in congruence with a dream. Diminished awareness of the environment. Impaired decision-making ability, planning, and problem-solving skills.”
The joke’s on us, we are being controlled by the “Woke” ... as Biden goes undiagnosed.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction