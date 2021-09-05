Editor:
I have often made the commute from Basalt to Aspen, and back. I believe what city council has not fully understood is that they are not doing the commuters any favors. When commuters cut the traffic on Main Street/Highway 82 by taking Powerplant Road, McLain Flats, and back to Highway 82 they are putting themselves in harm’s way. People have been hit in the West End, and McLain Flats during rush hour is a substantial accident waiting to happen. McLain Flats may be the most dangerous portion of the cut from Main Street/Highway 82 traffic. I fear if a commuter does get into a serious accident they are not only putting themselves at serious risk but also an angry Aspen citizen could bury them both legally and occupationally. This is unfortunate, but reality. City council is not protecting the commuters but putting them in harm’s way by allowing them to cut the traffic on Main Street/Highway 82, take Powerplant Road, McLain Flats and back to Highway 82.
If city council truly wants to level the playing field for everyone, the solution seems to be to make Powerplant Road accessible to vehicles only once they have gone through the S-curve. Common sense would suggest that no one would opt for Powerplant Road and cutting Main Street/Highway 82 at that point. They would simply take the highway all the way down valley. Safest for everyone involved and treats everyone equally. West End people would also have to follow this change. Treat everyone equal.
Amy Stiglic
Basalt