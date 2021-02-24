Editor:
After viewing Squirm Night, the two best candidates for city council became crystal clear.
John Doyle was articulate, concise, and thoughtful during the candidates’ discussion. He has actually attended and spoken at both city council and BOCC meetings, which was hardly true of any of the other candidates. John will be a spokesperson for the community side of the resort town coin. All viewers learned that John will not “give away the farm.” He understands, however, that the balancing act of the resort and community sides of the coin takes sensitivity, caution and commitment. I believe he understands that any resort town has to have controlled and measured growth. After all, as an inveterate skier, he chose to live here because of the superb skiing at the four mountains. John knows that skiing is the main amenity and the cornerstone of our winter resort economy, as the musical, creative, intellectual and myriad recreational opportunities are the backbone of the summer economy. He did not mince words for his candid awareness of the reality and dangers of climate change. He committed to the city’s spending more money in this race against time!
Ward Hauenstein is the only incumbent running. He detailed in the candidate forum the advantages of voting to return him to the council. In Ward’s case incumbent is not a dirty word, rather it bespeaks volumes of the advantages of his candidacy: 1. He knows and understands the intricacies of the process of proposing and supporting ordinances and resolutions. 2. He understands the importance of working together with the other sitting council members, and has shown his ability to do so. 3. He has served on various of the community boards and commissions, regarding climate change, housing and transportation, which has broadened his background and understanding of these issues. He fully grasps an essential rule of thumb to serve the people of Aspen, which means the preparation for every meeting and work session requires two hours of study and reading outside the chambers for every hour spent inside City Hall. His comments at the forum bespeak his commitment of time to be prepared and ready, to discuss thoughtfully and speak intelligently about the issues of the day. We need him to continue doing so.
So there it is.
P.S. Serving as a council member is a total commitment.
Bill Stirling, former elected official of the City of Aspen.