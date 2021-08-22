Editor:
When we moved to River Valley Ranch, we were drawn to RVR’s natural beauty, open space and the well-planned environment of this lovely community. This is a multigenerational, active, yet peaceful community. In addition to the amenities available to residents, the public supports the golf course, driving range and family sledding in the winter, and the Carbondale community recently embraced a benefit concert hosted here.
A major factor in our decision to buy a home in RVR was the certainty that the well-established town of Carbondale PUD covenants are the clear drivers, ensuring the attractiveness of RVR for years to come. A hotel and/or high-density housing in place of the current driving range, with transient visitors, a population influx, and increased traffic would strain RVR’s infrastructure and negatively impact the RVR community.
We strongly oppose Crystal Outdoors LLC’s seeking to change the PUD rules. Such a proposed change would subvert the integrity of RVR and of the town of Carbondale’s PUD requirements by placing the decision to drastically change this community in the hands of one person, the golf course owner. Any potential change in zoning and use must be supported by, and be good for, the majority of property owners, not simply Crystal Outdoors LLC.
Bob and Jan Hubbell
Carbondale