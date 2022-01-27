Editor:
After reading Mick Ireland’s column about his legitimate concerns around creating exceptions to the rules for “local” homeowners that in actuality may be LLCs, it got me thinking that there has to be a better way.
What if we created a lottery system where there would be an application fee (which could provide additional funding to APCHA)? Short-term-rental contracts, ideally with a two-year term, would be awarded to a set amount of lottery “winners.” Having a set amount of winners every year would still benefit the real estate industry and the additional maintenance and housekeeping jobs they provide. Those service providers would still be able to plan and create revenue. This would allow the “losers” to rent their homes out for one-year or two-year leases and bring down the cost of long-term rentals for actual locals. Sure, some of the losers won’t rent out their homes or maybe they’ll choose to stay in them more often (which is also better for the community). But after several years of this system, I think more and more losers would reconsider and the long-term rental pool would open up home by home. To make it fair, there would need to be rules about how many times “winners” can enter the lottery system within an eight- to 10-year period.
Just my two cents for what it’s worth.
Leah Fielding
Aspen