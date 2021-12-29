As if real life wasn’t scary enough right now, with the imminent arrival of Omicron, last week saw a TikTok video spread around the country like the new variant itself, peddling rumors of horrific school violence that was supposed to take place on the last day of school before Christmas break.
Think of it, one of the best days of the school year, when you and your classmates have cookies and hot chocolate and watch “Frozen,” ruined by sick people (who, by the way, were always out there), who now have a social media platform to instill fear into every school and community in the country. Happy New Year to you, whoever you are.
There is so much that’s wrong about this grotesque situation, that it’s impossible to unpack it all in a column. But one thing stood out for us in terms of how we parent, what we model, how we take care of our own well-being in these strange and difficult times and that’s in relation to our kids’ technology.
Technology. The number-one scourge of modern parenting and life is kids and their phones. We can all agree that phones have made kids’ lives very complicated and stressful. We see the unfettered content children have access to (often now, from elementary school age) bleeding into their consciousnesses, robbing them of innocence, distracting them from important experiences and tasks, impacting studies, mental health, social interactions, eating, sleep — you name it. When written out in such a bald way, it actually seems incredible that, as a society, we’ve all totally bought into this way of life. But there you are, the cat is out of the bag, and now we have to deal with the reality.
It’s just too much for children’s brains to manage on their own. So, parents, you have to look to yourselves to protect them. Unless you know the world your kids inhabit, you cannot complain about technology and you cannot possibly understand what their developing minds are going through. It sounds harsh, but this is the most important gift you can give yourself this holiday season. Find a way to put the brakes on. That doesn’t mean stopping all use, because we know exactly how prohibition goes. But focus on what is achievable for your family in terms of limiting use.
More than that, though, find out what they are doing. What are their habits, their interests and the main focus of their phone time? That’s much more than just saying “show me your phone” — which, by the way, you are entitled to do, as you are paying for it. And although having strict rules about passwords and accounts is important, it isn’t everything. They can get around those things, so the most important thing, before you even get to that point, is for us to have a relationship of openness and trust. The more you are informed about their phone lives and their lives in general, the better for you. Children are, of course, entitled to a certain amount of privacy as they get older, but secrecy can be pernicious. The goal — and it starts the minute your children are born — is to develop open, engaged relationships and parenting. Parents must be interested in understanding their children’s friendships and interests, even when those involve Minecraft, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram.
It takes effort. We’ve all used the phone as a babysitter, but when we do that regularly, and kids get used to being left alone with their phones, we are messaging that we don’t care. We aren’t interested. We need to be. We need to inform ourselves and find out more.
Aspen Family Connections and our School Resource Officers are offering a session on Jan. 10 (t.b.c.) for all parents to find out more about cybertechnology from Lee Damuth, who is chief investigator of the D.A’s office. What he will say about what goes on out there in the cybersphere will make your hair stand on end — and it should. What Lee tells parents will be a huge wake-up for every parent.
But even in the most innocent realms of online life, we need to know more and gain some expertise and knowledge too. And, here’s the hardest part. We, as parents, need to look at our own use and what we are modeling. Put our own phones down. Understand the internet as well as we can. Become more familiar with our kids’ online lives. Talk to them.
We hear a lot about bullying on phones. And that’s exactly what the sick TikTok video was. Bullying. Playing on the fears of every child and family in the country. We have to stand up to bullies and see them for what they are. Tell our children that we are not afraid, even if on some level, we are. Know that our schools are safe places and that unspecific, fear-mongering nonsense on the internet is exactly that.
