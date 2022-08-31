I am writing as an avid and concerned user of Independence Pass. I am a rock climber and skier and I go up the pass and into the wilderness four to five days a week from Memorial Day through Halloween every year. To say I have a lot of love for the pass would be a massive understatement.
The pass is my playground, my sanctuary, my backyard. What used to be an enjoyable 15-minute drive to my favorite crag has turned into an ordeal with two stoplights and daily traffic. The new stoplights are to blame as they jam up the natural flow, clump cars together and create a problem. We go to the mountains to get away from stoplights, traffic, crowds and excessive control. The independence of Independence Pass literally has been taken away from the experience and it’s largely unnecessary.
Last summer, the two stoplights were installed on the two narrow sections of the pass after a particularly awful afternoon in late July when Interstate 70 closed due to mudslides. I remember the day. I came down from climbing up Lincoln Creek and saw that eastbound traffic was backed up from the upper narrows all the way to the punchbowl, approximately one mile. It was a mess! Two days later, portable stoplights were installed.
Our frustrations began when the lights remained after I-70 reopened; they became more passionate when the lights remained far beyond the busy season and lasted well into October. When traffic was minimal and local, we were still getting stopped at red lights. Stopped at red lights, in the mountains with no other cars around.
Frustrations were reignited in June when we found the ugly orange metal structures in place, causing problems yet again. No longer was traffic a once-in-a-while problem; it was something we could depend on.
I understand the reason the stoplights were installed, I saw the problem firsthand. As the article in the newspaper said, "Someone from Kansas was freaked out” in the narrows section and froze. Traffic moved one direction for an unmonitored amount of time. What I don't understand is the need for these stoplights to be permanent, as was suggested. These stoplights are helpful for a matter of hours each year during the busiest days of summer when I-70 is closed. Otherwise they are creating a problem, not solving one. Independence Pass has not been drastically modified since it was paved in 1967. That means for 55 years, modern vehicles have managed to pass each other in the narrows as they do now. Those narrows are indeed wide enough for two vehicles to pass in opposing directions. Maybe a sign urging users to simply share the road and keep moving would do the trick? Have you ever driven in the Alps?
Jason Smith of the state transportation department claims the lights are in place for the "occasional surges of traffic," yet they are in place and active at all times. Patti Clapper, an acquaintance of mine and a Pitkin County commissioner, admitted that she has "received constituent complaints about the stoplights." She doesn't think the wait is "overwhelming" though, and adds "plus the scenery is top-notch for those who are forced to wait."
I wonder how often Patti drives up the pass? For us users, the top-notch views are hugely impeded when you are stuck in a line of cars. You see taillights rather than trees, rivers and mountains. You smell fumes instead of clean, refreshing mountain air. Watching the line of traffic grow through the curves all day long as we climb the nearby cliff at Grotto Wall is not what I would consider a "top-notch view" anymore. Cars idle. Drivers get frustrated. I know some of us avid users are so put off by the fiasco it affects our choices to continue to make the journey to our sanctuary. I heard a sad rumor that an esteemed member of our Aspen community, Bob Wade, said he was "done going up the pass" due to the traffic the lights were creating.
The locals are the ones suffering. Our voices are not being heard. Instead, we are being herded. The people making these decisions seem to be a little out of touch with the actual flow of our independence. I have been pushing to get our voice heard all summer and was told by CDOT they would not take the lights down because Pitkin County wants them up. In following up with the county, I was told they didn't have a choice, it was CDOT’s decision. A cycle of deflection.
Are these stoplights necessary? From Memorial Day to Halloween? At all hours of the day? Is there an alternative? Maybe the way it’s always been is just fine. Maybe our little road isn't a good alternate route for I-70 traffic. Please give us our independence back, our lifestyles depend on it.
Colter Hinchliffe is an Aspen resident.