Editor:
Last year as I was helping the thrift store clerk remove hangers off my 14 purchased items, a white man about 75 years old made a loud unkind shout from about a car length away, “Hurry up, get out of the way!” The young female clerk behind the counter gave me a “What did he say?” look. After paying, I walked a social distance behind this impatient shopper to see the large Christian cross and “Pray” on the back of his nice leather-like jacket. Hope he was rescuing and recycling an old Bible or donating his pious jacket.
Mike Sawyer
Denver