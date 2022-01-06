Editor:
There sure have been a lot of letters lately about how wrong the Aspen City Council has been about passing the emergency moratorium about short-term rentals. They are not wrong. They are just a lot too late is all. I feel sick when I read all the letters denouncing them. They have acted a lot too late. Their elected job is to protect the town, and I can’t really say they have done that and right now, I feel like crying. This is still an effin’ town, OK? It is not a public marketplace. It seems like it is now.
Stand up, Aspen! Just get rid somehow of all the unreal folks making so much money here. It is not a sustainable thing. Real folks here have gone through a lot of hardship to stay. Should the rich be able to buy their way out? Realtors are making a lot of money. They are what is known as “dirt pimps.” Be rich, go away. I totally hope the city council never ever lifts the moratorium. The longtime citizens are hopefully on your side. It’s the money-grubbers who aren’t. Scram.
Janet Mohrman
Aspen