Summer is on the downside. That doesn’t mean that it’s over, or that all fun shall cease and desist, so relax. It’s just oozing out, rather than brimming and blooming like in late May and early June. With that ooze of chlorophyll comes the crunch of leaves and in my case, bones and skin.
I didn’t break anything other than my epidermis, and a touch of my spirit, which still hurts. I haven’t had stitches in over 20 years and I got some last weekend. Every time I think, “I have nothing for my column this week,” along comes an opportunity. I missed the landing on deadline and paid a small tithe to the bike gods in blood. I also ate, inhaled and bathed in the moondust dirt left by a lackluster dry July.
I entered August in great biking shape, sunkissed from time outside with a touch of that tired burnout thang from a busy summer of service. My psycho bike friends and I have ridden it all, except for Snowmass Bike Park downhill and the bandit trails that are sure to be overgrown. Just a week or two ago we biked from Aspen to West Government and back nearly all on singletrack, save for a doubletrack service road and paved bike path here and there. At 32 miles and nearly 4,500 vertical feet it was a biggie. Now, when we do a 3,000-foot climb we look at each other like, “Is that it?”
On Mondays, I usually ride with my husband, or go solo. This last Monday our legs were good and tired, but still yearned for a spin, so we opted for what I like to refer to as, “an easy A,” aka the lines of Sky Mountain Park.
Sky Mountain Park is flowy, joyous and has designated ups and downs and very few technical features. It’s a thing of beauty for all skill levels to enjoy and a great place on which the “spandies” tell people they mountain bike. That said, fun can get going fast, and going fast can get you hurt. Case in point: In early June my good friend slid out in shale and gravel breaking seven ribs, his scapula and his collarbone.
It might feel like an easy A compared to Sunnyside, but you still have to answer all the questions right and consequences are still great when you’re zipping around at speed on two wheels with great tunes in your ears and adrenaline coursing through your veins.
Enter me on Monday. We’d just climbed most of our favorite Hunter Creek trails in reverse on Sunday and needed a shorter fix that would line up the end of our ride, unironically, at Cracks and Racks in the Aspen Airport Business Center with lunch at Steeps. Everything was “Doo Da” — good climb, great temperature and barely another soul on the trail. I started down Deadline after my husband. I was tired, but still having fun thinking about a few tips a friend of mine shared from a recent downhill clinic. My music was thumping in my right ear and my turns felt good. I just wasn’t quite feeling in sync with jumping, not horrible, but not perfect either. Then I got to a spot nearly at the end of the trail where there’s actually an option: right rolls straight on the singletrack and on the left is a small jump that lands and bends back to the singletrack.
I didn’t go right.
And in the split second I took flight, I remember thinking, “Oh no! I’m airborne.” Over the handlebars I went hitting somewhere around the chest-elbows-abdomen first. Crikey that hurt! I felt instant pain and then I saw blood on a blade of grass. Miraculously, I felt nothing crunch or pop. Was I OK? I suppose that all depends on whom you talk to, but at least I was able to ride my bike to the rec center for a quick clean up and to be rescued by a good friend with a pickup truck. Thanks Dennis!
After a quick polling of friends, 50% said I didn’t need stitches (all men) and 50% said I should get it looked at (all women). I went to the doctor and felt much better about the whole thing. Well, the healing part anyway. I actually still feel like I got hit by a truck, which is to be expected I suppose.
So about the end of summer: It ain’t over yet! In fact, it’s right when you take your eyes off the prize that some unexpected mishap will occur. Focus people. Summer around here flows quite nicely into fall, but staying in the zone is key. Jumping mountain bikes doesn’t have to end and it might actually improve! Regardless, it will change. That much I know for sure.