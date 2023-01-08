Editor:
I am sad to learn of the passing of my good friend John Callahan. John and I were one of the first to hike cross country from Aspen to Vail via the “Pando” rail stop at Camp Hale. Then on up Two Elk Creek into the back bowls of the Vail Ski Area.
As we all know, “Pando,” the rail stop for the Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad, also provided the 87th regiment of the 10th Mountain Division rail transportation into Aspen during the summer of 1942. This was how Aspen became “discovered” by the veterans of “Riva Ridge.”
In the fall of 1942, early snows prevented a cross-country return to Camp Hale. Ski troops and mules were loaded onto the local train in Aspen and, via Camp Hale, they shipped overseas for the Italian campaign. My good friend John Callahan and I followed in their footsteps across those same mountains between Aspen and Vail. John Callahan was a true local and will be missed by all.
Jim Markalunas
Aspen