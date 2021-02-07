Editor:
The Aspen Chapel Gallery wishes to thank everyone who patronized the annual holiday Small Wonders show. Through sales at the gallery and the sponsorships, we were able to give Holiday Baskets over $3,700 to help with their goal of providing gifts and food for over 250 families.
We also would like to thank our sponsors who made the show possible. The Big Wrap, Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty, Hensley & James Peterson, Sam and Peter Louras, Barbara Reid and David Hyman, Jessica Salet and Alice Davis
Finally, thank you to the 29 participating artists whose creative efforts made such a unique and delightful show.
Tom Ward and Michael Bonds
Aspen Chapel Gallery co-directors