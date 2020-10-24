Editor:
We have known and worked with Chris Council since arriving in the Roaring Fork valley nearly six years ago. We have admired his professionalism, integrity and commitment to evidence-based solutions. He is a very “good thinker,” which in our family is among the highest compliments we pay, and it is a quality our valley and Pitkin County need. Chris is committed to our valley, and will help build the bridges with state, county and municipal officials that are critical to enhancing and strengthening responsiveness to the communities that he will serve.
We support Chris for Pitkin County commissioner because he has the background and temperament to shape well-conceived economic, social and environmental strategy that will benefit us all for decades to come.
Bill and Betina Infante
Basalt