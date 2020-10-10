Editor:
This past Wednesday the Aspen Men’s Lacrosse club played its first and last game of the 2020 season. We were able to play following national and local guidelines in a somewhat modified format of lacrosse. While it was not the game we usually play, it was still lacrosse. We invited over the boys from Vail and had what we call a medicine game. This is a game that heals the mind, body and soul by running with friends. The energy on the field was amazing, the competition was tight but the camaraderie rose above all of it. The medicine game did its job and left all the players, fans and families feeling better than they had before the game.
This was all possible due to the forward-thinking and community-minded efforts of Martha Richards, the Aspen High School athletic director. She, along with Tommy Cox, took a chance on some washed up lax bros. So thank you very much for allowing us this fantastic opportunity. During halftime of the game, we were able to present Graham McMahon with an award acknowledging his Herculean efforts to get the kids on the field. He and Meredith Ewell have been nothing short of amazing.
It is my hope that Mike Goerne and Owen Green were looking down on us playing Wednesday night and know that their spirit helped with the medicine game. If you want to join us, please register at www.aspenmenslacrosse.com the more the merrier.
Aidan Wynn
President Aspen Men’s Lacrosse Club