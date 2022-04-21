Editor:
Glenwood Springs has one tiny airport. It has been there quite a while and was given to the community by a family for this express purpose. It is “managed” by the city via a volunteer committee whose members are long term and know the history of the airport well.
A couple of city council members and some developers are salivating at making yet more development there. To what end? We are choking on development. We may need housing but a minuscule percentage of current and future have few if any units that a regular person can afford to live in. We do not need additional housing at the airport location. Putting housing there is also contradictory to the well-used point that there should be a South Glenwood bridge. Housing there negates the bridge in the myopic location of the airport.
If you were here during any of the fires, you know West Glenwood and the Wolfsohn property were evacuated. Glenwood itself came close to evacuation. Had the fires leapt over the hill, Glenwood would have perished. You know that the helicopters that assisted in each case for fire control were crucial. Helicopters that run on gas available at the Glenwood airport.
You may have had a helicopter transport to Grand Junction of Denver from Valley View because of a severe health crisis. Gas powered. It is pure silliness to take an airport out of a community in 2022 and go back to 1920. Should we then order stagecoaches and buckboards?
The airport has some commercial use. If we were wise, we would support that and bring meetings and conventions here to the Theater Center we voted for years ago that is still non-existent. We would want people to come here to our airport, spend money and then leave via airport.
The airport is needed and any change would be massive and should be up for a vote of the citizens and not the political whims of our council “representatives” who sadly represent themselves not us.
Vote yes to have a voice as you have no voice with the city council.
Cheryl Cain
Glenwood Springs