Editor:
Thankfully, this time the primary weapon of force is the ballot, not the bullet. Hopefully, this will continue to be the case, and the word “civil” in the phrase “civil war” will be the overpowering sensibility in our conversations with each other.
Many times, history has shown us that “real” news can only be seen through the lens of 20/20 hindsight.
It’s hard to make sense of the realities of the real world. It can be overwhelming. Out of our desperation to succeed in this, self-ordained conclusions can be reached that may, or may not, have a true connection to real events.
The power of people working together has been well-harnessed in the past and led to great and wonderful things. However, right now that same power has embroiled us in another civil war.
If we are to survive this, it will be through humbling ourselves to the act of opening our minds to realities that are not necessarily convenient for us and which may not reinforce our views of the world.
Religions of the world are based on many things. Love of our fellow brothers and sisters is a continually recurring theme. It demands from and engenders in us a respect for others that we may not have already had and it is what makes us feel really good inside.
Let’s make a war on ignorance instead of each other.
Arlan Moore
McCoy