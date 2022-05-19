Editor:
I hope to see smiling faces abound, as it has been announced that World Cup ski racing is returning to Aspen in March of 2023. The weekend will be punctuated by the men’s downhill, aka “America’s Downhill.”
Many of us are concerned about “community” in the Roaring Fork Valley, and there has been a lot of discussion as to why “community” is seeping away. Thinking back to the 2017 World Cup Finals that were held in Aspen reminds me of what I thought was one of the best weeks I had witnessed in Aspen in a very long time. The sun was shining, the snow was sparkling, the sky was bluebird, the skis were fast, but, most importantly, everyone in and around town seemed to be smiling. There was a spirit in the air. People seemed to be uplifted by honoring the heritage of ski racing — in March — which is so important to Aspen’s history.
This past April, for one night, we saw the “skiing community” come together to honor the life of Spider Sabich. The night felt like the Aspen of old — community. Two nights later, the Aspen Hall of Fame dinner was held, and it felt like the Aspen of old — community. Next March, we will once again regain our rightful spot among the World Cup community, and it will be the community of the Roaring Fork Valley that will make us proud.
John Bucksbaum
Aspen