Editor:
Perhaps “temporary scourge” is more apt than “inconvenience” with regards to kids needing to wear masks. The key is “temporary.” It is heartening to hear from sources such as Danny Benjamin at ABC Science Collaborative who believe that mask mandates can be safely relaxed, post surge — assuming high vaccination rates — meaning 100% for adults and at least 70% for students.
On Jan. 25, a group of physicians and scientists announced a national campaign to “restore normalcy” in children’s lives by putting them first in line for the lifting of restrictions, including mask mandates, once the omicron wave has subsided.
Until then, the statistics are sobering. Per Association of American Medical Colleges senior staff writer Stacy Weiner: “In recent weeks, COVID-19 infection rates among U.S. children and teens have jumped 32% and nearly 6.8 million have already been infected.” As for pediatric long COVID-19 rates, research places them anywhere from 2% to 50%, with some experts suggesting the number is closer to 10%.
Yes, masks inhibit learning, development and the joy of childhood. But if they help protect our kids even minimally, any measures we can take to lessen risks of the potentially devastating repercussions of COVID, especially long COVID, are worth it. If better days are to come soon and we all can safely unmask, a bitter fight now may not be worth the energy — it may be irrelevant.
Sharon DeQuine
Aspen