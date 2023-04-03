Editor:
It was great to learn via Roger Marolt that such wonderful reporters Scott Condonowrong and Ricketity Cars a Rolling have moved over to the Planet from the Flailing Limes rag. The rag gets hard to read after using portions of pages for use in the outhouse. I hope their tenure at the Planet is short lived as they refused to print half of my fine manuscripts in the Flailing Limes.
It’s also nice to see the Karalyien Sagarappysen has joined the Aaspen Scammers. She is well suited for a Demowrappit government reporter, since she is used to lies over at the Flailing Limes. Now I need to park my Peterbilt big rig with the 53-foot Grainola hauler with my eight-door stretch Tesla hooked behind it over in Paepcke Park. I had the Tesla built down in Fort Smith, Arkansas, where Little Percent Taxi had all those 50s Plymouth stretch limos built. We parked all 15 of them on Hyman Ave. so we could be at the White Kitchen when it opened.
Roger would remember those as he would sneak in and play drive while we were having breakfast. Then he tried to catch us when we skied Highland Bowl before it was controlled. Lo was not here yet. He was skiing Highland Bowl Bowl in Mama's dreams. Whipple Van Ness Joines dreamed up Highlands Bowl. There ain’t no S on it. Well, gotta sign off now. My typewriter ran out of ribbon.
Jim Wingflap
Aspen