Editor:
District of Columbia courts are federal. Republicans can’t get fair treatment in D.C. courts because the judges and juries are almost exclusively Democrats.
There's a solution. Congress should abolish the D.C. courts. It has the power, using the Judiciary Act. Congress can provide that cases involving acts in D.C. be brought in federal courts in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland or Virginia (states bordering or near D.C.) on a rotating basis.
With electronic filing and Zoom hearings, this is completely practical and would eliminate the bias.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen