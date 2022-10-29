Editor:
Dr. Paige Sweet, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of Michigan, who studies gaslighting in relationships and in the workplace, defined gaslighting as, “It’s making someone seem or feel unstable, irrational and not credible, making them feel like what they’re seeing or experiencing isn’t real, that they’re making it up, that no one else will believe them.”
With so many former employees coming forward to speak their “truths” of working for DiSalvo and the constant rebuttals trying to take the credibility away of their experiences by the current employees and the sheriff himself of the constant “misinformation” it would seem the sheriff’s office is attempting to close the curtain that has been pulled back exposing some not-so-flattering truths that the public does not see.
Matthew Lark
Basalt