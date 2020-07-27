Editor:
July 26 marked the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), an important civil rights law that prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in several areas including employment, transportation, public accommodations, communications and access to state and local government’ programs and services. During a moment in our history when we are all witnessing increased attention on the importance of human rights, we are pleased to shine a bright light on this special celebration.
As leaders of several local organizations dedicated to serving the disability community, the ADA has special meaning to us. It is the “equal opportunity act” for individuals with disabilities. It not only prohibits discrimination, it also guarantees people with disabilities have the same opportunities as others to participate in the mainstream of American life; to enjoy educational opportunities, access to employment, purchase goods and services, and to participate in government programs and services. Indeed, until individuals with disabilities can enjoy life without discrimination, we as a society will not achieve equal rights for all.
As we take a moment to reflect on this anniversary, it seems hard to believe that individuals with disabilities did not have equal protections under law until 1990. And while we celebrate 30 years of progress in access and inclusion we must recognize that there is still much work to do. The Roaring Fork Valley is home to many individuals with both intellectual and physical disabilities. These citizens have desires, skills, talents and dreams like all of us, and they deserve equal access to education, employment, physical spaces and diverse life experiences.
Each of our organizations work tirelessly to support the disability community with exceptional care and exposure to experiences that create a rich life, including experiences in nature and access to our mountain paradise here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Together, we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the ADA, and we value the wonderful support we receive from members of the Roaring Fork community. Please take the time to learn about each of our organizations and the wonderful and diverse community we serve.
Peter Bell
President and CEO, Ascendigo Autism Services
Jeff Hauser
CEO, Challenge Aspen
Jill Pidcock
Executive director, The Arc of the Central Mountains
Sara Sims
Executive director, Mountain Valley Developmental Services
Debbie Wilde
Executive director, Valley Life for All