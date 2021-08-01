Editor:
Much has been written lately about the entrance to Aspen conundrum now that its dysfunction is dramatically on display once again, even more so with the new wave of semi-permanent residents. One hesitates to wade into this morass, since past discussions have been fraught with high emotion, identity politics and sometimes more passion than sense. But what the heck. Fools jump in, right?
The problem with the ETA is not complicated. It’s simple. The ETA is an accident. When Ed Holden built his lixiviation plant in 1891 on what is now the Holden/Marolt Open Space, that left no room for a straight in across Castle Creek to Main Street, so the Castle Creek Bridge was built on the alignment of a side street, Hallam. Hence the accidental bottleneck of the ETA. It wasn’t a problem when we had two railroads serving the town, or during the first half of the 20th century, when Pitkin County’s population dropped to below 2,000 and stayed there until the 1960s, but now it is.
The solution is simple. It’s basically laid out in the 1998 CDOT ROD — build a four-lane road from Buttermilk through the roundabout across Holden/Marolt, and across a new Castle Creek Bridge to Main Street. Also, build a 3,000-5,000 car parking structure next to a bus shuttle terminal in the middle of Holden/Marolt to get the trippers out of their cars. Problem solved.
But there’s another problem, the real problem. The Holden/Marolt Open Space is a sacred cow in local politics, and the thought of desecrating it with a transit way and parking structure is anathema to many. Suggest repurposing any of this land at your peril. So the community and its leaders have kicked the can down the road for the last 30-plus years, making no substantial progress on fixing the ETA.
The ETA can’t be fixed with a new bike lane or mobility study festooned with “sustainable transportation alternatives.” And it can’t be fixed with a roundabout bandage. We need a new bridge, roadway, and parking structure. But before that can happen, the community, and its leadership, would have to accept the reality that we need a new ETA not to allow for more growth, but to accommodate the growth that we’ve already allowed for the last 30 years. Or we can just keep rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.
Barry Vaughan
El Jebel