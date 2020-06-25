Editor:
City and county officials failed to respond to a letter I recently wrote them, so here is the short and (not so) sweet version.
Masks are important, but widespread testing, contact tracing, and enforcement of social distancing guidelines are even more critical.
There are still copious violations at restaurants. Most of these infractions continue to be met with gentle requests, but even the more serious ones are met with vague orders, according to recent reports. Drive through town, and you’ll see newly minted outdoor seating where you can touch the table next to you without so much as a lean.
Furthermore, contact tracing in the county doesn’t seem to advise people who’ve been in close contact with individuals who have tested positive self-quarantine or even get a test of their own. All-time testing in the county hovers around 5% of the resident population while the town swells with tourists, many of whom are coming from states seeing surges of their own. Testing here is only being done for individuals with symptoms; meanwhile, research from the WHO suggests that 80% of infections are mild or asymptomatic (but likely still infectious).
Add it all up, and your server at dinner last night, or the family sneezing across from you at breakfast this morning, could very well have COVID-19, and no one in local government appears to be trying to find out.
When you’re all done patting yourselves on the back for posting new mask rules, there is a pandemic to address.
Loui Smith
Aspen