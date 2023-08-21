Editor:
Congratulations to Aspen Daily News reporter Scott Condon — yet again. He captured the essence of the property tax issue as debated by the Snowmass Town Council.
Recently, both The Aspen Times and the Aspen Daily News carried columns referring to a town “filled with millionaires and billionaires.” Rachel Richards, in a story on traffic, referred to “a county filled with billionaires.” In a story on “tax relief,” Francie Jacober is quoted as saying, “I really don’t think we need to be saving multi-millionaires or billionaires a couple of thousand dollars each.”
Seven-thousand-plus local property owners filed protests of their 2024 property assessments. Many are longtime homeowners — in my case, some 30 years — and while we may not live full-time in the county, we have been helping build the culture of our community, volunteering, donating and spending our money on services that employ thousands. We don’t deserve to be grouped together as multi-millionaires and billionaires who can be taxed without impact.
With the current formula, the county will receive a windfall in revenue. Rather than an endless socialist debate on how to redistribute that windfall — based on the false assumption that it won’t matter to non-local taxpayers — make it simple.
Clint Kinney has the answer. Adjust the mill rate. It matters!
Hugh Kling
Aspen