Editor:
A letter criticizing The Aspen Daily News for printing a bankruptcy sale investigative report on Souki family assets did get something right about the press.
“Set the facts straight to eliminate speculation and spread of false information.” (“Printing the facts can still be hurtful,” June 8, Aspen Daily News).
Given the magnitude of the bankruptcy, there probably is plenty of speculation and false information out in the community already. The potential impact of the family’s bankruptcy proceedings on the Aspen economy makes it newsworthy and timely to report in full.
There was no contest here between protecting privacy and printing a story of wide public interest and impact.
The letter suggests that the family’s hurt feelings from the publication are more important than the public being aware of a forced bankruptcy sale of $60 million in Aspen assets; condos, office space and retail, as well as the real estate firm, Mason and Morse. (“Downtown Aspen assets on the line in Souki lender dispute,” June 5, Aspen Daily News).
In fact, it was the family head, Charif Souki, who raised the specter of significant economic harm to the Aspen economy, in a court affidavit.
If the sale is permitted, it would “…cause my children and hundreds of other Ajax Holdings employees to become unemployed...,” it said. Mason and Morse employees would lose their jobs.
If Souki was intent on shielding his family from publicity, then he would not have made those unsettling predictions of economic upheaval in Aspen.
The Aspen Daily News did its job.
Bernard Grauer
Basalt