Editor:
Kudos to former Basalt Councilor Auden Schendler for his guest commentary in the Aug. 12 issue of the Aspen Times: “What Happens in Basalt Stays in Basalt.” If you missed it, please find it and read it. He eloquently describes what should be obvious to all, that the housing needs for workers and residents of this community are not being well served by the recent development plans on the river park and Basalt center circle properties, and others. He advocates for a far greater percentage of housing that is affordable.
Schendler’s comments are well supported by recent areawide studies showing the growing impact of population influx on Colorado resort towns. Study conclusions tell us that we cannot “build our way” out of our housing problems, especially with mainly free-market projects that appeal to the wealthy; but local legislative action regarding short-term rentals, zoning regulations and building standards can help stem the development pressure from outside sources and help us create an affordable environment for a local workforce population that’s so essential for towns such as Basalt. Recent feedback from town residents has also clearly reinforced the priority for workforce housing.
Town council, please take note and act before it is too late. The decisions and policies you make now are crucial to the town’s future, so please think carefully and make the best ones possible for this community. And Basalt residents, if you agree, please let your voices be heard.
Douglas and Marjorie MacDonald
Basalt