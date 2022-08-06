Editor:
The grandparents and great-grandparents of American baby boomers would have known well the Cherokee-born American, Will Rogers (1879-1935), for his blockbuster silent movies, for his quick wit, for his Cherokee-inspired social commentary, and for his dozens of quips of wisdom, many of which live with us today.
“When you realize you’re digging yourself into a hole, stop digging,” is perhaps Will Rogers’ most famous quip. Among the next most famous might be “if our friend, Mr. Stupid, got us into this mess, then why can’t he get us out?”
Will Rogers’ wisdom seems so real today, as we consider the bottomless pit we’re digging ourselves in with our socialist and misguided “affordable housing” psychopathy.
For a breath of fresh air, let’s turn to our common generation’s collective memory. Perhaps the most famous quip of my generation is Margaret Thatcher’s declaration in her opening speech to the British House of Parliament in 1979: “The problem with Socialism, is that, eventually, you run our of other people’s money.” Let’s say thanks to our Pitkin Board of County Commissioners for remembering the wisdom of Will Rogers and Margaret Thatcher in saying no to Aspen’s similar quest for more and more money. Or else, just for the sake of satire, let’s let Aspen run ads across the country with the headline: “40 acres and a mule! Come on everyone, live in Aspen, live in John Denver’s paradise, and ease your way into taxpayer-subsidized housing.”
John Hornblower
Snowmass Village