A well-practiced technique in all public dialog, when one cannot make a case about the issue at hand, is to distract from that issue with personal attacks on the parties in question, as well as distortions of the actual facts. This tactic has been applied by Tiffany Smith in her lengthy commentary of Sept. 1 about the 1020 E. Cooper Ave. proposed affordable housing project. In that writing, she criticizes the thoughtful column of Mick Ireland on the same topic, with personal attacks on individuals and distortions of actual facts.
First, she attempts to connect the 1020 E. Cooper project with the Gorsuch Haus project, noting Mick’s consulting role with Gorsuch and my own and partner Jean Coulter’s participation in that development. There is no connection between the two — but actual facts seem not important to Ms. Smith. Indeed, she could expand that false distraction by citing my involvement in the Dancing Bear, or my company’s development of The Gant many years ago
Second, she attacks with distractions about me and Jean and where we live. In my case, I do now officially reside in Steamboat Springs, where I moved a few years ago as health conditions called for a lower elevation. I resided in Aspen full time for nearly 30 years before that move and still maintain an office here, which I visit regularly.
I also still belong to the Rotary Club here and have served as its president and led the annual Ducky Derby. I’ve served on HPC and P&Z and various city committees and task forces. I was president of the Aspen Historical Society and served on the Vestry of Christ Church and chaired its rebuilding committee. I am fortunate to have been able to serve on the boards of several Aspen nonprofits over many, many years. And, lastly, my family roots here trace to 1883, when my great-grandfather was a miner in Ashcroft and bought milk from Tony Vagneur’s great-grandfather! I have been associated with Aspen all my life and I think I am qualified as a local, true member of the community, as opposed to part-time investor/owners from Texas who are opposing 1020 E. Cooper.
As for my partner and colleague, Jean Coulter, she also resided here for many years and was forced to move due to THE LACK OF AFFORDABLE HOUSING for her growing young family. Now a resident on the Front Range, she commutes here regularly and maintains many close ties with the community, as well.
Predictably, Ms. Smith also takes the usual approach of attacking “greedy developers.” She fails to mention that her husband developed the historic property at 28 Smuggler Grove Rd., adding a new home to an historic asset. The renovated historic home was then sold for $5.6 million, while the new house he built was sold for $6.7 million. (No affordable housing seems to have been included in that project.) That development requested and received relocation permission and other variances to accommodate the new house.
Yet, Ms. Smith alleges 1020 E. Cooper is the product of profit-driven developers apparently getting rich on affordable housing?
As for actual facts, Ms. Smith conveniently fails to note that the professional city staff finds that the 1020 E. Cooper Ave. project complies 100% with the city’s Historic Preservation Guidelines. We just don’t comply with Ms. Smith’s interpretation of those guidelines. The city staff has found no deficiencies in our application, which comports fully with Aspen’s zoning, code and community master plan. We just don’t comport with the personal wishes of Ms. Smith and her cohorts.
Apparently, Ms. Smith’s adjacent three-story building — where units rent for $40,000 a month during tourist season — is fine within a few feet of the historic asset, but a modest affordable housing building just behind the historic asset is some huge scar on the neighborhood. Odd comparison.
Finally, to add to Ms. Smith’s closing appeal on “preserving Aspen’s unique and precious history,” such preservation really calls for maintaining a viable, diverse functioning community — together with thoughtful preservation of historic assets. 1020 Cooper does both, if you know the actual facts.
Jim DeFrancia has lived and worked in Aspen for much of his career as a developer. He was appointed the Receiver of the Dancing Bear and Base Village honors after the last recession and has been involved in a number of community organizations for more than three decades.