Editor:
Ballot measure 2A was crafted and put on the ballot for the express purpose of failing. The mayor has put together a list of “improvements” needed for continued safe operation of the Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport. Why would we need taxiway lighting for an airport that is closed at night? The $300,000 fuel system the mayor mentions is not for use by small airplanes, it is almost exclusively for the medevac helicopter. There is no need for a fence around the airport. If the airport needs hangars, start by giving the existing hangars new leases. If the city wants more hangars, lease some ground and let them be built; the city does not need to build them. If the mayor and Mr. Hanlon actually cared about the airport and wanted it to remain, the best thing they could do is leave it alone. The airport is not in disrepair, nor is it unsafe. It has not needed tax money in the past, and it does not need it now. Do not vote for or against 2A, leave it blank.
Sam Chambers
Carbondale