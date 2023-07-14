Editor:
Amory Lovins published an important column, “Reframing prudent Aspen airport strategy” (Aspen Daily News, July 12), on expanding the Aspen Airport. Amory contacted me on energy prices in preparing his study. However, he never informed me of the forecast fantasy being used by the consultants to the airport. According to Amory, the forecasters are projecting a 7 % per year growth. This is ludicrous.
My PhD thesis at MIT was an econometric study of the factors that drive airline demand. It is old, but it is still relevant. In part, I looked at projections of the demand for SST travel. I concluded the demand was not there. The history of the Concorde shows I was correct.
I have followed forecasts of air travel demand for five decades after completing the thesis. I have noted that the consultants who offer forecasts always offer ridiculously high numbers to please their clients. They always fail to understand that a key driver is the growth in income of upper middle class consumers and the total cost of vacations. Going forward, the growth will not be there for Aspen. Aspen prices will rise too quickly, especially as the cost of operations rise.
The impact can already be seen at Disneyland, as the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday. The high cost of a holiday there keeps people away. Aspen will be the same.
Aspen's airport will see a steady increase in private jet arrivals as the number of rich people increases and private jets become more available. But travel by airlines to Aspen may even decline.
Philip Verleger
Denver