Editor:
Thank you Aspen community for attending our first-ever virtual Flamingo. Cynthia Chase, our fearless and determined director, lead this event with adaptability and can-do operandi during the most challenging of days. Katherine Sand and the team at Aspen Family Connections showed us that when this pandemic took hold of our town, that Aspen cares for our families. From the weekly food distribution, to financial and emotional assistance, the support is critical. Your work is 24/7 and much deserving of receiving our Flamingo Honoree. Bravo, Katherine.
Thank you to Woody Creek Distillers and Local Spirits for the thoughtfully curated Flock Boxes. EKS Events with Elizabeth as its driving force, your years of service to our school district continue to be overwhelmingly generous. Katie Viola from KVD for creating our Flamingo adorned with a mask slippers and bringing our Flamingo to life. Each year, you imagine the creative design that drives our event. Michelle Sherlock, Klaus Obermeyer, Eli Genshaft, Jeremy Martin and Marcel Miracle, — thank you for participating with such excitement.
Harry Kahn (AHS Class of 2017) and Calli Ferguson (AHS 2017), how cool of you to come home and help your alma mater raise funds. Clearly Aspen High prepared you for life and college with grit, humor and tenacity. You have shown us that Aspen High School values students with a very well rounded experience in addition to outstanding academics.
Michelle Stiller
AEF Board Member; former Flamingo chair