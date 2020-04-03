Editor:
A few days ago a second-home owner wrote a letter to the editor saying how much he wants to stay in Aspen now and people replied telling him to leave because we don’t have enough beds in our hospital.
All the hotels are vacant, I cannot imagine they wouldn’t let rooms be used for a good cause like this.
I live in the Cemetery Lane area and if it weren’t for the few second-home owners who are still here I’d be living here with the other eight residents, and it would be very freaky.
Plus, today was the last day of construction, a job where no one comes in contact with another, yet jobs are being shuttered. I will miss the sound of life! That’s something I never would believe I would say.
On the Aspen Valley Hospital website they say they are a “community hospital that represents the best of two worlds — the warmth and friendliness of a small town and the technical expertise of a major medical center.” We are the beneficiaries of such greatness only because we have second-home owners, and we are “warm and friendly,” or are we?
I’ve always believed there needs to be a cap on second-home ownership, I don’t profess to know how to do this, but the future looks bleak.
Donna Thompson
Aspen