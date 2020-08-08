Editor:
In response to Jan Louthis’ letter (Aspen Daily News, Aug. 6, “Older and wiser environmentalism”). All of your assumptions about me are completely wrong.
I am a senior citizen. I grew up in the 1950s and the 1960s. The letter says that I know nothing about that time or of the environmental movement. I studied the environmental movement at university. I have studied the Roaring Fork Valley’s nascent environmental movement including the wonderful monkey-wrenching of billboards along Highway 82. Research my letters, you will find that we are on the same side.
Tom Mooney
Aspen