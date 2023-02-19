Editor:
Listening to the comments of the Aspen City Council members at their meeting on Feb. 13 was a revelation to me and the general public of an exercise in a “do-nothing” policy by our present city council in public transportation options.
It’s all talk and no constructive action. That’s the way it’s been for the last 20 or more years since we demonstrated the possibilities of a light-rail option for our Roaring Fork Valley. Yes indeed! “It’s all blow and no go!” by our current council. With our present “do-nothing council,” Aspen citizens, working folks and visitors will never experience a first-class public transportation system. “So get on the bus, Gus! And don’t you fuss! Cause light rail is not for us!”
Jim Markalunas
Aspen