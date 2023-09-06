Editor:
If local government really gave two poops about the traffic and environmental sustainability, they would not allow 15,000-square-foot homes to be built.
With or without an improved Entrance to Aspen (four lanes, ideally), do they know how many construction vehicles are coming and going to build a 15,000-square-foot home? Not to mention that home will be heated to 72 degrees, 365 days per year, even when it is empty for months at a time. That is not environmentally friendly!
Oh, but the owners can purchase energy credits or some crap like that which makes everyone say and feel like they give a rat’s rear and are offsetting their consumption.
I guess houses that large are nice to show off one’s ego and also add fuel to the fire whenever we see a serious wildfire sometime in the future.
When will humankind … or “not-so-kind,” ever have enough wealth to be satisfied? Never, I think, is the sad answer to that question!
John Norman
Carbondale