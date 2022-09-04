Editor:
Having just finished Bill Browder’s book “Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath,” I wonder if that book had been published five years earlier if Aspen would have still been sold down the river or if people would have decided not to enrich themselves by selling their land to someone who isn’t a oligarch and isn’t Russian.
Having read this book at this moment in time, I also wonder if some of the top secret material retrieved from Trump’s stash by the FBI doesn’t concern Bill Browder to use as a bargaining chip with Putin if Trump is reelected. I’m glad I’m a sandwich-board lady.
Pat Milligan
Aspen